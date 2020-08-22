Virginians urged not to open mysterious seed packets

Published Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services continues to warn Virginia residents not to open suspicious, unsolicited seed packets that have recently been mailed to U.S. households from international origins.

VDACS said the seeds are unknown and may be invasive plant species, which wreak havoc on the environment, destroy native plants and insects and damage crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies and state departments of agriculture to investigate the mailings.

USDA and VDACS advise residents who receive seed packets to keep them intact. Don’t open the packets, plant the seeds or throw them in the trash.

Virginia residents who receive unsolicited seeds should file a report with APHIS using its Unsolicited Seed Self-Reporting Form at bit.ly/3g9zkI4. When completing the report, residents will receive instructions on how and where to mail the seeds and all packaging material.

The APHIS state plant health director reported more than 300 seed packets have been collected from Virginia residents so far. Evidence suggests the seeds are likely common varieties of herbs and flowers.

“These may seem harmless, but any seed or plant in the wrong place is a weed and potentially harmful to agriculture and our food supply,” explained Wilmer Stoneman, vice president of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments