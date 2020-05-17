Virginians book 40,000 DMV appointments since new system launched on Wednesday

Virginians have booked more than 40,000 appointments via the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles new appointment system since its launch Wednesday.

Appointments are currently offered at nine DMV customer service centers across the Commonwealth. With appropriate precautions in place, DMV will reopen these nine customer service centers with temporary extended hours beginning Monday, May 18 for specific services.

The phased reopening plan balances DMV’s service mission with the need to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

“Customers have responded positively to our appointment system and are grateful to get a reservation for needed in-person service as we are able to safely reopen offices,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The safety measures we have put in place, such as requiring service by appointment only, following social distancing protocols, and limiting the number of customers in our lobbies, enable us to once again provide in-person service to Virginians in a way that promotes the health and well-being of our customers and employees.”

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt. DMV will only offer specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.

For a complete list of services that will be available for appointments, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.

Customers arriving for appointments next week will see partitions like bank teller windows at service counters between the customer and DMV employee and limited seating appropriately spaced in the lobbies. Customers are asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointments to accommodate social distancing requirements and to wear face coverings during the appointment.

For more details, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening. DMV is unable to serve customers without appointments; if customers no longer need a scheduled appointment they should cancel the appointment to make it available to others.

The following locations will be serving appointments Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236)

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407)

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605)

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019)

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453)

The following locations serving appointments Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211)

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592)

