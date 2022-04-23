augusta free press news

Virginia Young Democrats look to future at 2022 convention

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, 10:16 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Young DemocratsVirginia Young Democrats met for their annual convention in Alexandria April 8-10.

VAYD offered trainings and workshops throughout the weekend, including Running for Office as a Young Dem, Reproductive Rights Panel with ProChoiceVA and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, Organizing on Campuses and Community Areas with SwingLeft, Fundraising 101 & 202 with Diane Le, Unions and Unionization with local Union Leaders, and Revitalizing Your Chapter with

The chartered chapters of VAYD, as of April 15, are:Abingdon High School Democrats

  • Albemarle High School Democrats
  • Alexandria Young Democrats
  • Arlington Young Democrats
  • Charlottesville Young Democrats
  • Chesterfield Young Democrats
  • Eastern Mennonite University College Democrats
  • Fairfax Young Democrats
  • George Mason University College Democrats
  • Hampton Roads Young Democrats
  • Harrisonburg/Rockingham Young Democrats
  • Heritage High School Democrats
  • James Madison University College Democrats
  • Marshall High School Democrats
  • McLean High School Democrats
  • Metro Richmond Area Young Democrats
  • Prince William County Young Democrats
  • Rockbridge County Young Democrats
  • South Lake High School Democrats
  • Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro Young Democrats
  • University of Mary Washington College Democrats
  • University of Virginia College Democrats
  • Virginia Tech College Democrats
  • Washington-Liberty High School Democrats
  • William & Mary College Democrats
  • Yorktown High School Democrats

The 2022-23 VAYD Executive Committee Officers are:

  • President – Denver Supinger
  • Executive Vice President – Matt Royer
  • Membership Director – Jory Woods
  • Campaign Director – Camden Layton
  • Political Director – Malena Llanos
  • Public Affairs Director – Gia Yoder
  • Finance Director – Evan Church
  • Secretary – Luke Forbes
  • Treasurer – Shawn Soares
  • National Committee Representative – Samantha Bauman
  • National Committee Representative – Idris O’Connor
  • Outreach Co-Chairs – Jack Kiraly & Luciano Benjamin
  • Council of Presidents – Bailey Hancock
  • City/County Caucus Chair – Bokar Cherif
  • City/County Caucus Vice-Chair – Yint Hmu
  • College Caucus Chair – Lucas Suter
  • College Caucus Vice-Chair – Dana Smith
  • Teen Caucus Chair – Saehee Perez
  • Teen Caucus Vice-Chair – Maddie Bobko
  • Northern Regional Chair – Sacha Brenac
  • Northern Regional Vice-Chair – Elizabeth Williams
  • Southeast Regionall Chair – Anthony Miroff
  • Southeast Regional Vice-Chair – Tanti Brownley
  • Southside Regional Chair – Kara Kline
  • Southwest Regional Chair – Liam Barlow
  • Valley Regional Chair – Abby Garber
  • Valley Regional Vice-Chair – Meredith Lehman

The Virginia Young Democrats will be reogranizing its Issues and Identity Caucuses virtually on Monday, April 25. Interested participants should contact President Denver Supinger at president@vayd.org.


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: