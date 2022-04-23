Virginia Young Democrats look to future at 2022 convention
Virginia Young Democrats met for their annual convention in Alexandria April 8-10.
VAYD offered trainings and workshops throughout the weekend, including Running for Office as a Young Dem, Reproductive Rights Panel with ProChoiceVA and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, Organizing on Campuses and Community Areas with SwingLeft, Fundraising 101 & 202 with Diane Le, Unions and Unionization with local Union Leaders, and Revitalizing Your Chapter with
The chartered chapters of VAYD, as of April 15, are:Abingdon High School Democrats
- Albemarle High School Democrats
- Alexandria Young Democrats
- Arlington Young Democrats
- Charlottesville Young Democrats
- Chesterfield Young Democrats
- Eastern Mennonite University College Democrats
- Fairfax Young Democrats
- George Mason University College Democrats
- Hampton Roads Young Democrats
- Harrisonburg/Rockingham Young Democrats
- Heritage High School Democrats
- James Madison University College Democrats
- Marshall High School Democrats
- McLean High School Democrats
- Metro Richmond Area Young Democrats
- Prince William County Young Democrats
- Rockbridge County Young Democrats
- South Lake High School Democrats
- Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro Young Democrats
- University of Mary Washington College Democrats
- University of Virginia College Democrats
- Virginia Tech College Democrats
- Washington-Liberty High School Democrats
- William & Mary College Democrats
- Yorktown High School Democrats
The 2022-23 VAYD Executive Committee Officers are:
- President – Denver Supinger
- Executive Vice President – Matt Royer
- Membership Director – Jory Woods
- Campaign Director – Camden Layton
- Political Director – Malena Llanos
- Public Affairs Director – Gia Yoder
- Finance Director – Evan Church
- Secretary – Luke Forbes
- Treasurer – Shawn Soares
- National Committee Representative – Samantha Bauman
- National Committee Representative – Idris O’Connor
- Outreach Co-Chairs – Jack Kiraly & Luciano Benjamin
- Council of Presidents – Bailey Hancock
- City/County Caucus Chair – Bokar Cherif
- City/County Caucus Vice-Chair – Yint Hmu
- College Caucus Chair – Lucas Suter
- College Caucus Vice-Chair – Dana Smith
- Teen Caucus Chair – Saehee Perez
- Teen Caucus Vice-Chair – Maddie Bobko
- Northern Regional Chair – Sacha Brenac
- Northern Regional Vice-Chair – Elizabeth Williams
- Southeast Regionall Chair – Anthony Miroff
- Southeast Regional Vice-Chair – Tanti Brownley
- Southside Regional Chair – Kara Kline
- Southwest Regional Chair – Liam Barlow
- Valley Regional Chair – Abby Garber
- Valley Regional Vice-Chair – Meredith Lehman
The Virginia Young Democrats will be reogranizing its Issues and Identity Caucuses virtually on Monday, April 25. Interested participants should contact President Denver Supinger at president@vayd.org.