Virginia Young Democrats look to future at 2022 convention

Virginia Young Democrats met for their annual convention in Alexandria April 8-10.

VAYD offered trainings and workshops throughout the weekend, including Running for Office as a Young Dem, Reproductive Rights Panel with ProChoiceVA and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, Organizing on Campuses and Community Areas with SwingLeft, Fundraising 101 & 202 with Diane Le, Unions and Unionization with local Union Leaders, and Revitalizing Your Chapter with

The chartered chapters of VAYD, as of April 15, are:Abingdon High School Democrats

Albemarle High School Democrats

Alexandria Young Democrats

Arlington Young Democrats

Charlottesville Young Democrats

Chesterfield Young Democrats

Eastern Mennonite University College Democrats

Fairfax Young Democrats

George Mason University College Democrats

Hampton Roads Young Democrats

Harrisonburg/Rockingham Young Democrats

Heritage High School Democrats

James Madison University College Democrats

Marshall High School Democrats

McLean High School Democrats

Metro Richmond Area Young Democrats

Prince William County Young Democrats

Rockbridge County Young Democrats

South Lake High School Democrats

Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro Young Democrats

University of Mary Washington College Democrats

University of Virginia College Democrats

Virginia Tech College Democrats

Washington-Liberty High School Democrats

William & Mary College Democrats

Yorktown High School Democrats

The 2022-23 VAYD Executive Committee Officers are:

President – Denver Supinger

Executive Vice President – Matt Royer

Membership Director – Jory Woods

Campaign Director – Camden Layton

Political Director – Malena Llanos

Public Affairs Director – Gia Yoder

Finance Director – Evan Church

Secretary – Luke Forbes

Treasurer – Shawn Soares

National Committee Representative – Samantha Bauman

National Committee Representative – Idris O’Connor

Outreach Co-Chairs – Jack Kiraly & Luciano Benjamin

Council of Presidents – Bailey Hancock

City/County Caucus Chair – Bokar Cherif

City/County Caucus Vice-Chair – Yint Hmu

College Caucus Chair – Lucas Suter

College Caucus Vice-Chair – Dana Smith

Teen Caucus Chair – Saehee Perez

Teen Caucus Vice-Chair – Maddie Bobko

Northern Regional Chair – Sacha Brenac

Northern Regional Vice-Chair – Elizabeth Williams

Southeast Regionall Chair – Anthony Miroff

Southeast Regional Vice-Chair – Tanti Brownley

Southside Regional Chair – Kara Kline

Southwest Regional Chair – Liam Barlow

Valley Regional Chair – Abby Garber

Valley Regional Vice-Chair – Meredith Lehman

The Virginia Young Democrats will be reogranizing its Issues and Identity Caucuses virtually on Monday, April 25. Interested participants should contact President Denver Supinger at president@vayd.org.

