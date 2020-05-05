Virginia Wrestling has three named NWCA Scholar All-Americans

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020, 8:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Three members of the Virginia wrestling team have been named Scholar All-America selections by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

The Cavaliers honored were redshirt juniors Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.) and Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.), and redshirt freshman Justin McCoy (New Paris, Pa.).

The trio is part of a group of 183 wrestlers from 66 different schools to earn the distinction. It is the second time Hayes has been named to the team, while Aiello and McCoy are earning the honor for the first time. Hayes was also named a Scholar All-America following the 2018 season.

“On behalf of the NWCA and our Board of Directors, we are ecstatic to honor the amazing academic achievement demonstrated by this year’s Scholar All-American teams and individuals,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer. “NCAA Division I institutions continue to demonstrate their commitment to academics.”

Aiello is completing a degree in economics, while Hayes is completing a degree in media studies and has recently been accepted to a masters program in the McIntire School of Commerce.

McCoy is working on a degree in kinesiology.

All three wrestlers were NCAA qualifiers this season, while Aiello claimed the ACC Championship at 197 pounds.

Information from Virginia Athletics

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments