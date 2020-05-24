Virginia Wrestling adds 10 newcomers as part of 2020-2021 recruiting class

Published Sunday, May. 24, 2020, 12:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia wrestling Steve Garland announced a group of 10 newcomers who will join his program for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The class includes four state champions, seven All-Americans and two national champions and seven state place-winners among its 10 members. The class also features three wrestlers ranked in the top 20 nationally in their weight classes and two ranked among the top 100 seniors regardless of weight class.

“Our staff is really happy with this group coming in,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “This is an underrated group in our opinion. We have guys coming in this class that have won at the highest levels and we feel like most people have overlooked them. We trust they see that and we hope it motivates them. We have guys coming in from all over and we are excited to bring a diverse group of student-athletes to Grounds this fall.”

The class includes wrestlers from five states, including four from Virginia (Evan Buchanan, Loudon Hurt, Jessie Knight and Hudson Stewart), three from New York (Joe Contrastano, Josiah Encarnacion and Luca Errico), and one each from Illinois (Noah Villareal), New Jersey (Dylan Cedeno) and Pennsylvania (Patrick Noonan).

This past season, the Cavaliers had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Championships with two wrestlers selected as first-team All-America honorees in Jay Aiello and Jack Mueller. The squad had a pair of place-winners at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, including 125-pound champion Mueller, and a trio of place-winners at the Midlands Championship that included 197-pound runner-up Aiello. Virginia also had four wrestlers named to the ACC Wrestling All-Academic Team and three wrestlers named NWCA Scholar All-Americans.

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments