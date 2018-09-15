Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission releases 2017 Annual Report

The Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission has released its 2017 Annual Report, a summary of key initiatives, trends, and outcomes for the Commonwealth’s workers’ compensation system and other programs administered by the Commission.

The interactive annual report can be viewed by clicking here.

The .pdf version can be downloaded here.

Additionally, a highlights video can be seen here.

“In 2017 we processed 58,094 electronic claims and issued 4,186 hearing-level and 790 appellate decisions,” said VWC’s Chairman, R. Ferrell Newman. “The Alternative Dispute Resolution team experienced an 80% growth in ADR cases since 2016 resulting in the addition of five (5) new certified mediators. In 2017, the Commission effectively evaluated VWC office sites resulting in the relocation of the Manassas, Virginia Beach, and Richmond Headquarters offices. As a result, the Commission now offers dedicated mediation spaces and additional attorney conference rooms. These relocations also allow for enhanced security measures consistent with VWC’s statewide initiative in all offices.”

Key highlights noted in the 2017 Annual Report include:

Approved and finalized plan to implement a medical fee schedule;

Enhanced technology to offer automated trainings and webinars statewide;

Evaluation of office spaces across the Commonwealth;

Record attendance at the Commission’s annual educational conference;

Recognition of agency employees participating on boards of national and international organizations; and

Successful compliance with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency’s (VITA) information security standards.

The report also features the financial results of the agency and the Virginia Victims Fund (officially the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund) for Fiscal Year 2017, as well as a look ahead to its 2018 initiatives.

