Virginia Women’s Soccer welcomes 10 newcomers to squad for 2020

Virginia women’s soccer coach Steve Swanson will welcome 10 newcomers to his squad for the 2020 season.

The class is ranked second nationally by Top Drawer Soccer and features eight players ranked in the top 170 players in the nation – including four players among the top 36 players and two in the top 10.

Sarah Brunner, Maggie Fralin, Lia Godfrey, Peyton Goldthwaite, Samar Guidry, Brianna Jablonowski, Elaine Rouse, Laughlin Ryan and Alexis Theoret will join transfer Sarah Clark from Purdue as part of the squad for the next season.

“This class has tremendous potential to impact our program both in the short and long term as there is a great blend of motivated, competitive, driven, thoughtful and talented athletes,” Swanson said. “We are looking forward to the day they can officially join our program and cannot wait to introduce them to our great fans in and around our soccer community in earnest this fall.”

The incoming class of players joins 21 players who return from last year’s squad that posted a 17-2-3 record that included an undefeated conference record and a stretch of seven consecutive shutouts in ACC play.

The squad advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th straight season and 32nd time overall. The returning squad also features four players who received All-ACC honors and a pair of United Soccer Coaches All-Region honorees.

