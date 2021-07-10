Virginia women’s soccer announces 2021 schedule

The Virginia women’s soccer team announced a 2021 schedule that features 18 games, including eight home games – four of them against ACC opponents.

In addition to the 10-game ACC schedule, the Cavaliers will play an eight-game non-conference slate that includes a neutral site matchup against defending NCAA champion Santa Clara, a road contest at West Virginia and a home tournament that includes Oklahoma and Penn State.

In non-conference action, the Cavaliers open the season at home against Richmond (Aug. 19) before playing back-to-back road games at West Virginia (Aug. 22) and George Mason (Aug. 26). Virginia will then host George Washington (Aug. 29) before traveling to the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at JMU where the Cavaliers will face Santa Clara (Sept. 2) and JMU (Sept. 5).

The Cavaliers then return home to close out the non-conference schedule in their own tournament with games against Penn State (Sept. 9) and Oklahoma (Sept. 12). ACC foe NC State will also compete in the tournament at Klöckner Stadium but will not play the Cavaliers.

Virginia begins ACC play at Wake Forest (Sept. 17) before returning home to host Duke (Sept. 23). The Cavaliers will then play four straight road games at NC State (Sept. 26), North Carolina (Oct. 3), Boston College (Oct. 7) and Syracuse (Oct. 10).

Following that road swing, Virginia returns home for three straight games, hosting Notre Dame (Oct. 17), Louisville (Oct. 21) and Miami (Oct. 24) before closing out the regular-season at Florida State (Oct. 28).

The ACC Tournament will run Oct. 31 through Nov. 7, while the NCAA Tournament will begin Nov. 12 and culminate with the College Cup at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif., the weekend of Dec. 3-5.

The broadcast selections for Virginia women’s soccer, including games that will appear on the ACC Network, will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com once they are determined by the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN. Starting times for games should be considered tentative and subject to change based on the broadcast selections.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.