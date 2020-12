Virginia-William & Mary game back on: Moved back a day, to Sunday

The Virginia-William & Mary game originally scheduled for Saturday, then postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the W&M program, is now back on, scheduled for Sunday.

Ah, 2020.

Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

