Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for Veterans Day essay contest

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for its 2019 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

The contest is open to all middle and high school students in Virginia, including public, private, and homeschooled students. One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries, and one from high school entries.

The topic for the 2019 Veterans Day essays is “A Virginian Who Served in The Military in the 20th or 21st Centuries Who Inspires Me.” Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or even a famous Virginian who served in the Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who write the winning essays, and their teachers, will each receive a cash prize. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays during the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on November 11, 2019.

The deadline for entries for the 2019 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is Sunday, October 13, 2019. Complete information about the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at www.vawarmemorial.org/essaycontest or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804.786.2060.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the

nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea,

Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. Situated on nearly five acres overlooking the James River at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond, the Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who served in our military. More at www.vawarmemorial.org