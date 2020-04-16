Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for Student Art Contest

Published Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020, 8:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia War Memorial is seeking submissions for its first-ever Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest.

Saturday, May 16 is Armed Forces Day. Recognized annually on the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day is the day for all Americans to celebrate and to honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.

The Memorial’s contest is open to all K-12 students currently enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled in Virginia. Artwork submitted will be judged in four grade categories (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12).

“As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education. “This is a digital contest. We will post all entries received in a gallery on our website and the public will vote online for the best in each category.”

“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Guyer said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”

Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph. There are no size requirements or limitations. Submissions will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format.

Each student is limited to submitting one entry.

Complete details are posted at vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery.

Entries must be received by Friday, May 15, to be eligible for consideration. Appropriate submissions as determined by the Virginia War Memorial staff will be placed in the online digital gallery on the Memorial website beginning Saturday, May 16.

The public can vote for their favorites May 16-May 25 with the artwork in each category receiving the highest number of votes announced on Memorial Day, May 26.

In addition to the online gallery, submitted art may be printed and displayed at the Virginia War Memorial when COVID-19 emergency restrictions are lifted and it reopens to public visitation.

For additional information regarding the Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest, contact Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments