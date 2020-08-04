Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

The contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.

One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school (grades 9-12) entries.

The topic for the 2020 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject.

Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $200 gift card and each of their teachers, will earn receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Nov. 11.

The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is 11:59 p.m., Oct. 11.

Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804.786.2060.

