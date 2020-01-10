Virginia War Memorial accepting applications for 2020 college scholarships

The Virginia War Memorial has announced that applications for its Marocchi Memorial College Scholarships are now being accepted.

These two scholarships of $2,500 each are available to any student enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private high school or homeschool program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident at the time of his or her application.

These annual scholarships were established by the family of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi of Rappahannock County, Va. Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A recipient of the Purple Heart and Legion of Merit, the Admiral was one of the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He also served as a trustee of the Virginia War Memorial for over fifteen years.

Applicants must also plan to pursue a program of study in a Reserve Officer Training Program (ROTC) at a Virginia public or private college or university that will lead to a career in any branch of U.S. military service. Applicants are also required to possess an unweighted minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.75.

All applications for the 2020 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships must be received by Sunday, April 19.

Complete details, including application forms and a list of required documents, are available online at www.vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/marocchi or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov or 804.786.9700.

