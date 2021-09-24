Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Time, broadcast info, odds, pregame and live coverage

Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 ACC) tonight at 7 p.m. at Scott Stadium. Everything you need to know about the game is right here.

Broadcast Information

The game will air on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Pregame Coverage

What UVA Football fans need to know about Wake Forest

You can stride right up to Dave Clawson at the ACC Kickoff without having to fight through a crowd, which makes him unique among ACC coaches.

Deep Dive: Wake Forest offense against the Virginia defense

Virginia had trouble with Sam Howell last week in its 59-39 loss to North Carolina. Another Sam, Sam Hartman, presents the challenge this week with Wake Forest coming to town.

Parking information for Friday’s UVA-Wake Forest football game

There will be an impact on Friday to the parking lots in the vicinity of Scott Stadium for UVA Football fans for the game against Wake Forest that evening.

Deep dive: Virginia football season ticket sales

The sparse crowds at Scott Stadium for the first two Virginia football games of the 2021 season prompted a question from a reader about how season ticket sales had gone for UVA Athletics heading into the season.

Game Notes: UVA set to host Wake Forest in Friday Night ACC Football

Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC) returns home on Friday night to host Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Scott Stadium at 7 p.m.

Bronco addresses the changes that need to come on D

Pro Football Focus graded the Virginia defense’s effort against North Carolina from the weekend as the worst it’s ever seen. Bronco Mendenhall, as is his nature, is trying to see the glass as half-full.

Injury Updates: Latest on Blount, Grant, Hayes, Taulapapa

Nick Grant was on the sidelines in street clothes Saturday night. Joey Blount ended the night with his arm in a sling. What’s their status for Wake Forest on Friday?

Deep dive: Brennan Armstrong is an NFL prospect

UVA QB Brennan Armstrong is second nationally in passing yards and passing TDs. Wanna know how?

Betting Line

Vegas: Virginia -4

Virginia -4 ESPN FPI: Virginia 70.3 percent win probability

Forecast

Virginia gave up 699 yards and 59 points in the loss to North Carolina in Week 3. Wake will attack the UVA D similar to what you saw out of UNC – running through the A and B gaps, passing off play-action. The Deacs will score points. Can Virginia keep up? The strong Wake secondary is the key here. The defensive numbers look good, but it’s come against ODU, Norfolk State and Florida State. The first team to make a mistake falls behind, and that will make it hard to keep up. Last year, that team was Virginia. I think it will be again this year. Final: Wake Forest 42, UVA 38.