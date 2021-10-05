Virginia vs. Louisville: Broadcast info, game notes

Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) is back out on the road in the ACC at Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday.

Broadcast Information

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network. Information on providers of the ACC Network can be found on GetACCN.com. The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Game Notes

Virginia captured its first road victory since Nov. 2, 2019, snapping a five-game road losing streak after defeating Miami, 30-28. The road win over the Hurricanes was the first since 2011.

Virginia is seeking back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since 2017 when it defeated Boise State (Sept. 22) and North Carolina (Oct. 14). The Cavaliers have not won consecutive ACC road games since 2011 (d. Miami 28-21; d. Maryland 31-13).

Saturday will mark the 10th meeting between Virginia and Louisville and the eighth in ACC regular season play.

The Cardinals hold a 5-4 edge in the series and have won all four matchups in Louisville.

Since joining the ACC, the two teams have played every year since 2014. The Cardinals have the lone road victory in the series, a 32-25 victory in 2016, Bronco Mendenhall’s first season.

UVA Team Notes

Brennan Armstrong is on a blistering pace, throwing for 1,973 yards in five games, the most in the first five games to start a season in school history. He’s 309 yards away from cracking UVA’s single season top-15 passing yards list.

Virginia enters the weekend as the No. 2 passing offense in the country, averaging 398 yards through the air. The Cavaliers rank seventh in the nation in total offense with 526.2 yards per game.

UVA “football player” Keytaon Thompson’s first career start at Mississippi State as a true freshman in 2017 was in the Taxslayer Bowl. He led the Bulldogs to a 31-27 victory over the Lamar Jackson-led Louisville Cardinals, rushing for three scores and tying a MSU bowl record.

In the game Thompson rushed 27 times for 147 yards, in addition to the three rushing touchdowns, all are still career highs. He also was 11-of-20 passing for 127 passing yards against the Cardinals.

Senior Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a season-high 62 yards and 11 carries against Miami. In the process he became the 45th Cavalier to eclipse 1,000 yards for his career.

He has three total touchdowns this season (2 rush; 1 receiving) and 20 (19 rush; 1 receiving) touchdowns for his career, the team’s active leader.

Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV led the Cavaliers with nine catches against Miami, one shy of his career high. It marked the sixth time in his career he had nine or more catches in a game.

Going into Saturday, Kemp has 136 career catches, the eighth most ever by a UVA wideout. Of the 15 wide receivers inside the top 20 on UVA’s career receptions list, nine have played for wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.

Kemp has caught a pass in 20-straight games, a streak that dates back to the 2019 season.

Both Kemp and Dontayvion Wicks are listed on the Biletnikoff Award Watch list, annually recognizing the country’s top receiver. Kemp was on the preseason watch list and Wicks was a midseason addition on Sept. 29.

Wicks (2nd) and Kemp (8th) both rank in the top-10 in the ACC in receiving yards. Virginia is the only ACC school with multiple players ranked in the top-10 in receiving yards.

Wicks caught a season-low two passes against Miami but still racked up 75 receiving yards and scored his fifth touchdown of the year. He has caught a touchdown in four-straight games.

With back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances against UNC (183) and Wake Forest (114), Wicks became the first Cavalier wide receiver with consecutive 100-yard receiving games) since Hasise Dubois in 2019 (Virginia Tech & Clemson).

Ra’Shaun Henry, Billy Kemp, Keytaon Thompson, Mike Hollins & Dontayvion Wicks have each caught a pass in all four games this season.

Prior to sitting out the Miami game, tight end Jelani Woods had a touchdown in three-straight games.

Four Cavalier receivers rank in the top 19 in receiving yards through five games – Dontayvion Wicks (2nd – 535 yards), Billy Kemp (8th – 362), Keytaon Thompson (16th – 287) and Jelani Woods (19th – 247).

The Virginia defense features two of the top five tacklers in the ACC, Nick Jackson (4th) and Joey Blount (5th). Jackson, a preseason All-ACC selection, has made 46 stops and Blount has 45 tackles through five games. Blount’s 30 solo tackles are the second most in the ACC and tied for the 11th most in the country.

Against Miami, Virginia a season-high four sacks. The Cavaliers are 3-0 this season when recording multiple sacks in a game.

Virginia forced Miami to go three-and-out seven times and recorded a safety on the first play Miami’s third drive of the game.

Nick Grant had a career-high three pass break ups.