Virginia vs. Abilene Christian: Live updates from Scott Stadium
AFP editor Chris Graham reports from Scott Stadium as Virginia (3-4) faces Abilene Christian (1-4) in college football action.
No COVID: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. There are no Virginia Football student-athletes or staff in quarantine or isolation for today’s game vs. Abilene Christian following recent COVID-19 testing.
Where is everybody? Saturday, 3:36 p.m. It wasn’t weird when I got here an hour ago not to see anybody. I usually get to games way early, long before there’s anybody in the stands. Now that we’re within a half-hour of the opening kickoff, it’s weird.