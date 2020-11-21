Virginia vs. Abilene Christian: Live updates from Scott Stadium

AFP editor Chris Graham reports from Scott Stadium as Virginia (3-4) faces Abilene Christian (1-4) in college football action.

No COVID: Saturday, 3:35 p.m. There are no Virginia Football student-athletes or staff in quarantine or isolation for today’s game vs. Abilene Christian following recent COVID-19 testing.

Where is everybody? Saturday, 3:36 p.m. It wasn’t weird when I got here an hour ago not to see anybody. I usually get to games way early, long before there’s anybody in the stands. Now that we’re within a half-hour of the opening kickoff, it’s weird.

