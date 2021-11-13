Virginia vs. #7 Notre Dame: Time, TV info, live coverage of prime time matchup

Virginia (6-3) hosts seventh-ranked Notre Dame (8-1) tonight at 7:30 p.m. Follow Chris Graham for live commentary and analysis in the comments section.

Broadcast Information

In addition to the ESPN broadcast, fans can stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

UVA Team Notes

Virginia is 4-1 over the last five seasons coming off a bye, including a 16-13 win against then No. 16 Miami in 2018.

Virginia is 4-1 at home this season and since 2018, is 21-3 at Scott Stadium, the second most home wins amongst ACC schools in that span.

Saturday will be UVA’s seventh night game of the season. Virginia is 3-3 in night games in 2021 and are 9-2 under the lights at Scott Stadium in the Mendenhall era (2016-present).

BYU will be the third ranked opponent for Virginia this season (No. 21 North Carolina, No. 25 BYU).

Notre Dame is the first AP top-10 opponent to come to Charlottesville since then-No. 5 Louisville in 2016.

Virginia is seeking its first win over a top-10 opponent since 2005 (No. 4 Florida State, 26-21). The Cavaliers last win over a ranked foe came last season at home against No. 15 North Carolina.

Virginia is in the midst of a three-game swing against nationally ranked opponents, finishing at No. 25 Pitt next Saturday.

Virginia is bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons thanks to a 40-48 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 23 at Scott Stadium. Bronco Mendenhall has been eligible for a bowl in 15 of his 16 years as a head coach and five of six at Virginia.

AFP Pregame Coverage

Question of the day: Does Brennan Armstrong play?

They let media members into Scott Stadium three hours before kickoff, so you can guess where I’ll be at 4:30 this afternoon: in the stadium, ready to report whatever there is to report on Brennan Armstrong.

What Virginia Cavalier football fans need to know about #7 Notre Dame

Notre Dame is 8-1, ranked seventh, on the cusp of the College Football Playoff conversation, with one roadblock in its way: Virginia.

What you might expect in terms of fixes with the Virginia defense? Not much

Bronco Mendenhall, asked about the Virginia defense, is Kevin Bacon in “Animal House,” trying to convince you, “Remain calm. All is well. All is well!”

Can Virginia gain yards on the ground with Brennan Armstrong ailing?

Assuming Brennan Armstrong starts Saturday night against #7 Notre Dame, and I am, assuming, that is, how will his apparent rib injury limit him?

Will sophomore wideout Lavel Davis Jr. see the field for Virginia this season?

Bad news for those who were hoping that last year’s breakthrough wideout, Lavel Davis Jr., would make it back to the field for Virginia this fall.

