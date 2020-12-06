Virginia-Virginia Tech set for prime time on ACC Network

Virginia and Virginia Tech will clash at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lane Stadium and on the ACC Network, the ACC announced Sunday.

The teams had been scheduled to open the season way back on Sept. 12, but the game was moved from the opener to the finale after Tech had a run of COVID-19 positives that depleted the roster.

The teams have been heading in different directions of late. Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC) was nationally ranked in mid-October, but has since lost five of its last six, including four in a row, the most recent a 45-10 loss to #4 Clemson last night in Blacksburg.

Virginia (5-4, 4-4 ACC) has won four in a row after a 1-4 start. The Cavaliers defeated Boston College, 43-32, on Saturday in Charlottesville, behind a career day from QB Brennan Armstrong, who threw for 287 yards and ran for another 130, including a game-breaking 60-yard TD run early in the third quarter.

We don’t have Vegas lines yet, but we do have the ESPN Football Power Index, which gives the Hokies a 64.4 percent chance to win.

Story by Chris Graham

