Virginia, Virginia Tech cancel 2019-2020 Commonwealth Clash

There will be no Commonwealth Clash winner for 2019-2020. Virginia529 joined with Virginia and Virginia Tech in an announcement Monday that the all-sports competition between the two schools had been shuttered for 2019-2020.

“The best part of the Commonwealth Clash is allowing all student athletes to have an impact on the overall champion,” said Scott Ridgely, Chief Marketing Officer for Virginia529. “Without spring sports being represented, we did not think it was fair to award a winner this year.”

Following the most recently completed event, the ‘Hoos held a 7.5 to 6.5 advantage over the Hokies, including the first win for UVA over Virginia Tech in football since 2004 and a season sweep in men’s basketball.

There were eight events left to be contested, all with a one-point value per event, when both schools canceled the remainder of their athletic seasons due to COVID-19.

The Commonwealth Clash encourages a friendly, statewide rivalry between the two schools across all school-sponsored sports with 22 individual event points on the line. The school that accumulates 11.5 points or more will be crowned the winner and take home the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented by Virginia529.

Virginia has won the Commonwealth Clash in three of the five years the contest has been held. The Cavaliers and Hokies tied in the point standing in 2017, but Virginia Tech was presented the award based on the program’s tie-breaker.

