Virginia unemployment rises 0.1 percent in September

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged upward a tenth of a percentage point in September to 6.2 percent.

More troubling: the labor force fell by 71,954, or 1.7 percent, to 4,279,495, continuing a trend of people leaving the workforce dating back to mid-March.

The number of employed residents decreased by 69,408 to 4,015,630.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 7.9 percent.

Inside the numbers

The largest job gains during September occurred in leisure and hospitality with an increase of 5,400 jobs to 331,700 and professional and business services (+5,400 jobs) to 740,300.

Other increases include trade and transportation (+3,500 jobs) to 647,400, manufacturing (+2,700 jobs) to 228,400, finance (+1,600 jobs) to 208,900, miscellaneous (+1,200 jobs) to 194,500, information (+800 jobs) to 66,200, construction (+100 jobs) to 207,900, and education and health services (+100 jobs) to 518,900.

Mining was unchanged at 7,100 jobs over the month.

Government employment fell by 11,600 jobs to 705,800. Much of the decrease within that sector occurred in local government (-10,300 jobs), but employment also fell in state government (-2,000 jobs), while federal government rose slightly (+700 jobs).

From September 2019 to September 2020, the Virginia Employment Commission estimates that establishments in Virginia lost 207,100 jobs, a decrease of 5.1 percent. Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia had been positive for 72 consecutive months leading up to April’s sharp decline.

In September, the private sector recorded an over-the-year loss of 180,200 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 26,900 jobs.

