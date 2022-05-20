Virginia unemployment rate remained steady in April at 3.0 percent

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in April at 3.0 percent, according to data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission.

According to household survey data in April, the labor force increased by 18,281 to 4,329,907, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,324 to 129,771.

The number of employed residents rose by 19,605 to 4,200,136. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate rose by 0.2 of a percentage point to 63.5 percent in April. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 13,600 jobs in April to 4,037,800. March’s preliminary estimate was revised up by 3,300, adding to that month’s job gain. In April, private sector employment increased by 13,600 jobs to 3,323,400 while public sector payrolls were unchanged at 714,400. An increase within that sector occurred in local government (+400 jobs), but employment fell in state government (-300 jobs) and federal government employment (-100 jobs).

Employment rose in six of 11 major industry sectors, was unchanged in two, and declined in three. The largest job gain during April occurred in education and health services with an increase of 7,100 jobs to 553,300. The second largest increase occurred in leisure and hospitality (+6,400 jobs) to 401,100. Professional and business services gained 1,900 jobs, rising to 791,900 in April. Other increases included miscellaneous (+1,100 jobs) to 189,200, manufacturing (+300 jobs) to 235,900, and finance (+100 jobs) to 207,500. Government and mining were unchanged over the month, at 714,400 and 7,200 respectively. The largest job loss during April occurred in trade and transportation (-2,100 jobs) to 663,400. The second largest decrease occurred in construction with a decrease of 1,100 jobs to 206,000. The third largest decrease occurred in information with a decrease of 100 jobs to 67,900.

