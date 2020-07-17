Virginia unemployment rate drops to 8.4 percent in June
Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped six-tenths of a percentage point in June, to 8.4 percent, another sign that the economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 shutdown.
The largest job gain during June occurred in leisure and hospitality, with a gain of 29,500 jobs to 291,900. Nationwide, much of the increase within the leisure and hospitality sector occurred in food services and drinking places, but employment also rose in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in the accommodation industry.
The total number of new jobs in the June report was 63,500.
Other employment gains included
- trade and transportation (+19,500 jobs) to 628,100
- education and health services (+9,600 jobs) to 510,300
- construction (+4,400 jobs) to 205,700
- miscellaneous services (+4,300 jobs) to 181,900
- manufacturing (+2,400 jobs) to 231,100
- professional and business services (+2,100 jobs) to 738,400
Public sector payrolls decreased by 4,200 jobs to 680,400.
Employment in local government was down by 3,400 jobs, and declined in federal government (-600 jobs) while state government slipped by 200 jobs.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.