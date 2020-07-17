Virginia unemployment rate drops to 8.4 percent in June

Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped six-tenths of a percentage point in June, to 8.4 percent, another sign that the economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The largest job gain during June occurred in leisure and hospitality, with a gain of 29,500 jobs to 291,900. Nationwide, much of the increase within the leisure and hospitality sector occurred in food services and drinking places, but employment also rose in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in the accommodation industry.

The total number of new jobs in the June report was 63,500.

Other employment gains included

trade and transportation (+19,500 jobs) to 628,100

education and health services (+9,600 jobs) to 510,300

construction (+4,400 jobs) to 205,700

miscellaneous services (+4,300 jobs) to 181,900

manufacturing (+2,400 jobs) to 231,100

professional and business services (+2,100 jobs) to 738,400

Public sector payrolls decreased by 4,200 jobs to 680,400.

Employment in local government was down by 3,400 jobs, and declined in federal government (-600 jobs) while state government slipped by 200 jobs.

