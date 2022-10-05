Menu
virginia unemployment falls to historic low
Local

Virginia unemployment falls to historic low

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
economy job
Photo Credit: Kaesler Media

The week ending September 24, 2022 in Virginia saw initial unemployment claims fall to 953.

More than half of initial claims were in retail, administrative support, waste management, professional, scientific, technical, health care and social assistance.

According to a press release, continued weeks claimed totaled 9,563, an increase of 69 claims from the previous week and 80 percent lower than the 47,241 continued claims from the same week in 2021.

Virginia saw the 14th largest decrease in claims in the United States last week. The largest decrease was in Michigan.

Initial claims in Virginia were 193,000, 16,000 less than the previous week. The press release stated that Virginia’s claims for the same week in 2021 were 301,143.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

