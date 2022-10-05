virginia unemployment falls to historic low

The week ending September 24, 2022 in Virginia saw initial unemployment claims fall to 953.

More than half of initial claims were in retail, administrative support, waste management, professional, scientific, technical, health care and social assistance.

According to a press release, continued weeks claimed totaled 9,563, an increase of 69 claims from the previous week and 80 percent lower than the 47,241 continued claims from the same week in 2021.

Virginia saw the 14th largest decrease in claims in the United States last week. The largest decrease was in Michigan.

Initial claims in Virginia were 193,000, 16,000 less than the previous week. The press release stated that Virginia’s claims for the same week in 2021 were 301,143.