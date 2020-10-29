Virginia unemployment claims down more than two-thirds from May 16 peak

The number of continued unemployment claims filed with the Virginia Employment Commission is down 68.3 percent from the May 16 peak.

For the filing week of Oct. 24, continued weeks claimed totaled 127,621, a 1.3 percent decrease from the previous week, and down more than two-thirds from that mid-May peak of 403,557.

The figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 12,352, an increase of 987 claimants from the previous week.

