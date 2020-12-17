Virginia unemployment claims down 87.9 percent from mid-May peak
Continued unemployment claims filed with the Virginia Employment Commission were down 7.8 percent for the Dec. 12 filing week.
The total – 48,791 – was down 5,785 from the filing week of Dec. 5, according to VEC.
This drop indicated a resumption of its recent declining trend, and is 87.9 percent lower than the May 16 filing week peak of 403,557.
Initial unemployment claims numbered 14,509, a decrease of 2,145 – 12.9 percent – from the filing week of Dec. 5.
