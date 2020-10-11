Virginia Trucking Association elects new officers for 2020
Ward Best, vice president of Atlantic Bulk Carriers of Providence Forge, has been re-elected chairman of the Virginia Trucking Association, the statewide trade association of Virginia’s trucking industry.
Best has worked for Atlantic Bulk Carrier since 1996. Best has served on the VTA Safety & Human Resources Council and was elected to the VTA Executive Committee last year. He has actively served on a number of other industry and safety-related organizations and associations.
Atlantic Bulk Carrier, the largest tank-truck carrier based in Virginia, handles both liquid and dry materials, including hazardous and non-hazardous commodities, ranging from chemical compounds, mined aggregates to plastic resins.
Atlantic Bulk Carrier’s operations are concentrated along the East Coast, although the company is licensed for all of the continental United States and Canada.
The other VTA officers elected are:
- 1st Vice Chairman – Harry G. Norris, president, Howells Motor Freight, Inc., Roanoke
- Treasurer – Gary Okes, Member, Board of Directors, Estes Express Lines, Richmond
- Secretary/President & CEO – Dale Bennett, Virginia Trucking Association, Richmond
In addition to the above-named officers, elected to the VTA Executive Committee were:
- Tom Mohr, president, Highway Motors, Inc. Roanoke
- Carl Bumgarner, president & CEO of Fleetmaster Express, Inc. of Roanoke
- Zane Houff, president, Houff Transfer, Weyers Cave
- Steve Setliff, owner and managing partner, Setliff Law, P.C., Richmond
- Nick D’Andrea, director of state government affairs, UPS, Louisville
- David Newman, president, J. D. Newman, Inc., Elkwood
The VTA Board of Directors is comprised of the Executive Committee and the following elected members:
- Mike Carwile, Truck Enterprises, Inc., Harrisonburg
- Russell Ellett, Virginia Truck Center, Roanoke
- Danielle Ferrell, J. R. Tharpe Trucking Company, Rice
- Douglas Z. Houff, Houff Transfer, Weyers Cave
- Kimberly Lacy, Abilene Motor Express, Richmond
- Duncan Quicke, SVCC Truck Driver Training School, Blackstone
- Gary Short, Atlantic Bulk Carrier, Providence Forge
- Chris Thompson, InterChange Group, Mount Crawford