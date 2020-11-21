Virginia Trucking Association announces 2020 Fleet Safety Award winners

Published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Trucking Association held a virtual presentation of the 2020 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards, Safety Professional of the Year, Grand Trophy 2020 and the Virginia Driver of the Year this week.

Safety Professional of the Year

Danielle Ferrell, J.R. Tharpe Trucking Co., Rice

This award is presented to a person responsible for directing or supervising safety activities of a truck fleet and represents the top achievement for those responsible for safety in Virginia’s trucking industry.

Grand Trophy for Fleet Safety

J.D. Newman, Inc., Elkwood

The Grand Trophy recognizes outstanding fleet safety performance and is awarded to the company judged to have had the best overall safety record and program during calendar year 2019.

2020 Virginia Truck Driver of the Year

Brian Greger, FedEx Ground/II Perry’s Inc., Chesapeake

Greger has accumulated 3 million miles of safe driving without a preventable or non-preventable accident during his past 16 years working as a professional truck driver.

Fleet Safety Certificates

Associated Asphalt Transport

Englander Transportation Inc.

Ezell Trucking, Inc.

FedEx Freight

Fleetmaster Express, Inc.

Houff Transfer

Howell’s Motor Freight Inc.

Interchange Express, Inc.

J R Tharpe Trucking Co., Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Paxton Van Lines

Payne, Inc.

Fleet Safety Awards

Truckload Division less than 2 million miles

Englander Transportation, Inc.

InterChange Express, Inc.

Truckload Division over 2 million miles

IDM Trucking

LTL Intercity

Howell’s Motor Freight, Inc.

LTL Local

Howell’s Motor Freight, Inc.

Bulk/Dump Truck Division

J.D. Newman, Inc.

Tank Division less than 2 million miles

Associated Asphalt Transport LLC

Tank Division over 2 million miles

CLI Transport, LP

Private Carriers Division

Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.

Household Goods DivisionHilldrup Companies

Fleet Improvement Awards

Under 3 million miles (100% improvement)

Englander Transportation, Inc.

Over 3 million miles (78% improvement)

Payne, Inc.

Related

Comments