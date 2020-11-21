Virginia Trucking Association announces 2020 Fleet Safety Award winners
The Virginia Trucking Association held a virtual presentation of the 2020 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards, Safety Professional of the Year, Grand Trophy 2020 and the Virginia Driver of the Year this week.
Safety Professional of the Year
Danielle Ferrell, J.R. Tharpe Trucking Co., Rice
This award is presented to a person responsible for directing or supervising safety activities of a truck fleet and represents the top achievement for those responsible for safety in Virginia’s trucking industry.
Grand Trophy for Fleet Safety
J.D. Newman, Inc., Elkwood
The Grand Trophy recognizes outstanding fleet safety performance and is awarded to the company judged to have had the best overall safety record and program during calendar year 2019.
2020 Virginia Truck Driver of the Year
Brian Greger, FedEx Ground/II Perry’s Inc., Chesapeake
Greger has accumulated 3 million miles of safe driving without a preventable or non-preventable accident during his past 16 years working as a professional truck driver.
Fleet Safety Certificates
- Associated Asphalt Transport
- Englander Transportation Inc.
- Ezell Trucking, Inc.
- FedEx Freight
- Fleetmaster Express, Inc.
- Houff Transfer
- Howell’s Motor Freight Inc.
- Interchange Express, Inc.
- J R Tharpe Trucking Co., Inc.
- Old Dominion Freight Line
- Paxton Van Lines
- Payne, Inc.
Fleet Safety Awards
Truckload Division less than 2 million miles
- Englander Transportation, Inc.
- InterChange Express, Inc.
Truckload Division over 2 million miles
- IDM Trucking
- LTL Intercity
- Howell’s Motor Freight, Inc.
- LTL Local
- Howell’s Motor Freight, Inc.
- Bulk/Dump Truck Division
- J.D. Newman, Inc.
Tank Division less than 2 million miles
- Associated Asphalt Transport LLC
Tank Division over 2 million miles
- CLI Transport, LP
Private Carriers Division
- Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.
- Household Goods DivisionHilldrup Companies
Fleet Improvement Awards
Under 3 million miles (100% improvement)
- Englander Transportation, Inc.
Over 3 million miles (78% improvement)
- Payne, Inc.