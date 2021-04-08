Virginia travels to Clemson for key weekend ACC baseball series

Virginia, on a three-game winning streak, gets three nationally televised games this weekend at Clemson in a pivotal ACC baseball series.

The Cavaliers (14-14, 6-12 ACC) finish a stretch that includes seven road games in a 13 days.

UVA returns home Wednesday to take on Old Dominion and will play nine of the next 10 at Disharoon Park.

Clemson (14-11, 8-7 ACC) is the first team not ranked inside the D1Baseball Top 25 that Virginia will play on the weekend since ACC play started.

Broadcast info

The first two games of the series will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

In addition, Friday’s and Sunday’s games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links for broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com.

Probable starting pitchers

Friday, 3 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (3-4, 2.49 ERA, 43.1 IP, 15 BB, 59 SO)

LHP Andrew Abbott (3-4, 2.49 ERA, 43.1 IP, 15 BB, 59 SO) Clemson: RHP Mack Anglin (0-1, 3.07 ERA, 14.2 IP, 4 BB, 23 SO)

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (4-2, 2.54 ERA, 39.0 IP, 4 BB, 40 SO)

RHP Mike Vasil (4-2, 2.54 ERA, 39.0 IP, 4 BB, 40 SO) Clemson: LHP Keyshawn Askew (1-0, 1.83 ERA, 19.2 IP, 2 BB, 25 SO)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 14.0 IP, 5 BB, 12 SO)

LHP Nate Savino (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 14.0 IP, 5 BB, 12 SO) Clemson: RHP Nick Hoffman (3-0, 4.57 ERA, 21.2 IP, 1 BB, 16 SO)

