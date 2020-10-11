Virginia transportation agencies aim to capture COVID-19 work-travel data

The Virginia Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, has launched the second phase of the Virginia Commuter Survey.

The survey is a statewide effort to gauge COVID-19 impacts to commuting around Virginia.

All who work or live in Virginia are invited to provide feedback.

The survey can be accessed here: VAFallCommuterSurvey.metroquest.com.

Phase 2 of the survey will be fielded for approximately three weeks. The data will then be collected and analyzed by state agencies to assess and determine modifications to transit needs and infrastructure.

Survey results will help the state better understand how commuting practices have changed and support ways to identify short- and long-term opportunities and improvements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second in a series of planned surveys. The first ran from late June to mid-July, and results from that phase can be viewed here.

