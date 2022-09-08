Virginia Tourism promotes celebrations, restaurants during Hispanic Heritage Month

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces celebrations around Virginia in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct.15.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the history and contributions of individuals who trace their roots to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. It also coincides with the celebration of the declarations of independence in countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile and Mexico.

“We are very pleased to welcome Virginians and visitors alike as we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Rita McClenny, president & CEO of VTC. “Virginia has a rich, dynamic Spanish-speaking culture that is infused across the Commonwealth, from the extraordinary murals in Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District to authentic Mexican cuisine in the mountain towns of Southwest Virginia.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a wonderful opportunity to support these businesses and artists, and we are proud to join in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events and celebrations across the state.”

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations around Virginia

Celebrate the Art of Latin America: El Salvador Family Day Event

September 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and celebrate the art and culture of Latin America and explore El Salvador! Families are invited to participate in the rich, artistic traditions of Latin America through art activities, workshops, collaborative projects, performances, and more.

Hispanic Heritage Month Nature Walks – Presented in Spanish

September 10 and 17, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Discover the wonders of Paradise Creek in Portsmouth! Take a walk through the park with educators to learn about park history, birds, and look for signs of wildlife. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. The walk will be conducted in Spanish.

Hispanic Heritage Film Series

September 16, 23, 30, and October 7

Hosted by the Williamsburg Regional Library on Friday afternoons during Hispanic Heritage month for a look at the film art and the cultures of our Hispanic neighbors in the world and right here in our community. Films in this series will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles, or in English.

Lexington/Rockbridge County Latino Fest

September 18, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Celebrating the vibrant Latino Culture with a soccer tournament, games for kids, Latin food, a beer garden, and music.

Manassas Latino Festival

September 24, 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Manassas Latino Festival is an annual event celebrating the cultural heritage and contributions of the Latin American community. Enjoy live music, dance performances, diverse foods, and fun activities for the entire family.

9th annual Celebración of Winchester

September 24, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Held on the Loudoun Street Mall to celebrate and educate our area about Hispanic Heritage Month. The Celebración of Winchester, presented by Winchester Main Street Foundation (WMSF), is an all-day festival that is free to the public! Bring the family and enjoy our outdoor festival with food and retail vendors, Kids, traditional dances from various countries, music throughout the day, and impromptu Latin dancing lessons for anyone interested.

De Rican Fest

September 24, 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Located in the Vibe district of the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, there will be two stages hosting live music, free salsa lessons, as well as performances from dancers and a traditional Puerto Rican pig roast. Tickets will be $20 cash at the door.

Bomba In The Square

September 24, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM), in partnership with Semilla Cultural, celebrates the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with Bomba In The Square. This program is an introduction to the traditional Afro-Puerto Rican dance and music style, bomba.

Richmond Kicker’s – Hispanic Heritage Night

September 24

The 14th match at home sees the Kickers host Central Valley Fuego FC during Hispanic Heritage Night.

La Rumba Latinx Festival

October 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

La Rumba Latinx Festival is one of the only events in the greater Fredericksburg area celebrating Latin American culture while also providing resources to the Latin American community. Come and join for a day filled with fun, music, kids’ activities, resources, health screenings, raffles, and so much more!

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival

October 1, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy authentic Hispanic music, food, interactive stations, dance lessons, drag show, children program and exhibitors. The Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival is FREE. Eventbrite ticket is required.

¡Virginia Fiesta!

October 15, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Science Museum and Radio Poder 1380AM are coming together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. ¡Virginia Fiesta! will be a day-long celebration of science and culture that will highlight the amazing contributions of the Hispanic community in Virginia. Details of the event are still taking shape, but the day will include a community fair, vendors, food trucks, cultural performances, live demos, workshops and more!

Virginia Hispanic Chamber – Restaurante Week

October 10-October 16

Restaurante week is a week-long celebration of Latin Cuisine throughout the state of Virginia where locals and tourists alike, can explore the many different types of flavors that make up the diverse world of Latin Cuisine.

Supporting Hispanic-Owned restaurants

Virginia is for Food Lovers, and the robust Hispanic cuisine found across the state offers travelers signature dishes from the Spanish-speaking world. In addition to the celebrations happening in Virginia, we encourage visitors to support the many Hispanic-owned businesses and restaurants during Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the year. Here are just a few we love:

Manny’s Seafood, Soul & Mexican, Collinsville

Manny’s offers a variety of dishes to suite any craving! From street tacos to fried whiting, from chicken wings to steak fajitas, from chicken and dumplings to BBQ ribs, you can’t make a bad choice. Be sure to save room for a homemade dessert such as cake by the slice or traditional Mexican desserts including churros, flan, and xango (fried cheesecake).

Cuban Island, Roanoke

Estela Gonzalez immigrated to the United States as a young girl in search of the American dream and eventually found a home in Roanoke, Now, her own restaurant makes authentic and delicious Cuban food served by friendly people for over a decade.

La Tingeria, Falls Church

La Tingeria is a halal Mexican restaurant which started as a food truck and opened their first brick and mortar location in the City of Falls Church. La Tingeria’s signature item is their halal birria taco which is composed of stewed beef or goat, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, and then cooked on the griddle until crispy. The tacos are best enjoyed when dipped in the special consomme that is simmered overnight. La Tingeria has been named to have one of the 25 best tacos in the DC area by The Washington Post.

Guadalajara, Charlottesville

Established by the Arellano Family in October of 1988. Their Downtown location was the first restaurant to introduce real, authentic Mexican food to the Charlottesville area. Now thanks to their loyal customers, they have four great locations to serve the hungry traveler.

Rosa Colombian Bar and Grill, Newport News

When Owner Oscar Parra started Rosa it focused on Mexican foods. Though later he decided to place emphasis on fare from his native country of Colombia specializing in asado roasts.

For more on Hispanic-owned restaurants in Virginia, visit the VTC blog.

For more on Hispanic Heritage celebrations across Virginia, please visit vahcc.com/hispanic-heritage-month