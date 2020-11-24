Virginia Tourism grant will boost Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival marketing effort

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival has received $9,991.50 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to promote the unique experiences of fine art, craft beer, and the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains that surround historic Crozet.

Crozet is home to the biannual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, the Crozet Winter Brews Festival, the Crozet Artisan Depot, Starr-Hill Brewery, and many other one-of-a-kind attractions.

“We are so excited to receive this grant from VTC and to invite art enthusiasts, beer and wine connoisseurs, and history and nature lovers to explore all that Crozet has to offer. Our Crozet Arts and Crafts Festivals happen annually in May and October – both beautiful months to visit Crozet and experience amazing art, breathtaking views, and locally crafted brews!” Events Director Ewa Harr said

With over 120 Fine Artists and Contemporary Craft Artisans exhibiting from around the country, the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festivals are Central Virginia’s premier juried Arts and Crafts event. The Festivals take place twice annually – in May and October – and feature local food, Virginia wine and beer, live music from local performers, children’s activities, and more at beautiful Claudius Crozet Park in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival was started in 1980 to support and benefit Claudius Crozet Park, a non-profit community owned and operated park in historic Crozet. Through the years, the festival has become a destination for exhibitors and shoppers alike.

Learn more at www.crozetfestival.com

