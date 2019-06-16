Virginia Tourism Corporation celebrates 50 Years of Love

Virginia Tourism Corporation is kicking off a “50 Years of Love” celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the popular Virginia is for Lovers slogan.

The kickoff event took place at Main Street Station in Richmond with an unveiling of a special 3D LOVE artwork created by artist Melanie Stimmell Van Latum. The artwork will be traveling to special “50 Years of Love” events at Virginia Welcome Centers throughout the summer. Events will offer all travelers visiting Welcome Centers the opportunity to take photos with the 3D artwork, receive a commemorative postcard of the LOVEwork and participate in special events.

Destinations around Virginia will host “50 Years of Love” events throughout the summer, including limited releases of “50 Years of Love”-themed deals and promotions, festivals and special events to share the love. Festivities will take place for 50 consecutive days across the commonwealth this summer, beginning Friday, June 21, 2019 and ending on August 10, 2019.

To support local tourism destinations in creating activations-special experiences, events, programs and offerings, VTC has awarded $10,000 grants 39 Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across Virginia with each grant recipient partnering with 10 or more local businesses.

Some example activations include:

Richmond: June 23 – Richmond Cap Trail Bike Ride

Final Gravity Brewing Co. and Cap Trail Bike Shuttle will sponsor a “50 Years of Love” 50-mile bike ride on the Virginia Capital Trail, with return transportation provided by the Cap Trail Bike Shuttle.

Loudoun: Summer of LOVE Tour

Loudoun will be home to more than a dozen events like movie nights, farm experiences, concerts and festivals between June and August that are inspired by the people, events, music and iconic moments of 1969. A decorated 1970’s bus will be making an appearance at each stop, acting as a mobile visitor center.

Prince William: June 1-July 3 Steins, Vine and Moonshine Trail

Activations at breweries, wineries and distilleries all summer long with an opportunity to win a ‘Weekend to Love Getaway.”

Chincoteague: June 2-Aug. 10 Key West Cottages on the Chincoteague Bay

Share your Chincoteague love story with Key West Cottages on the Chincoteague Bay for a chance to win a two night stay, dinner for two, a bottle of wine and flowers.

Eastern Shore: July 6-Aug. 24 LOVEFEST 2019

Dance, sing and groove in Central Park to the music of the band English Channel, performing British hits from the 60’s and 70’s, the first of many great concerts in the park this summer.

Floyd: Aug. 10 Summer of Love Party

Floyd will be hosting a 1969 Summer of Love Party with music from retro soul band Hustle Souls, pint glasses with Virginia is for Lovers logo and food specials.

For a full list of activations, click here.

“Virginia is For Lovers has become one of the most beloved and well-known travel slogans in the world,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “While it has meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people, one thing hasn’t changed – the love of Virginia. This year, we are excited to celebrate 50 Years of Love and the many amazing reasons to visit the Commonwealth.”

In 1969, the Virginia is for Lovers slogan was established by the Richmond-based advertising agency Martin & Woltz Inc. (known now as The Martin Agency) and made its first appearance in a 1969 issue of “Modern Bride.” Since the slogan debuted, Virginia is for Lovers has been iconic and has become recognized world-wide. The slogan was inducted into the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame on September 21, 2009 and was included in the Advertising Icon Museum alongside fellow 2009 inductees, the AOL Running Man, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and State Farm’s Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There. Recognition came from Forbes.com in naming Virginia is for Lovers as one of the top ten tourism marketing campaigns of all time.

To learn more about the 50 Years of Love celebration, visit virginia.org/50yearsoflove

