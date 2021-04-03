Virginia tops #6 Georgia Tech, 11-4, to take weekend ACC road series

Virginia scored two in the eighth and six in the ninth to break open a close game on its way to an 11-4 win over #6 Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

The road series win over a Top 10 opponent was the first for the Cavaliers (13-14, 6-12 ACC) since 2016.

Junior Zack Gelof went 2-for-6 with a home run and a game-high three RBI. His solo shot in the seventh gave Virginia a 3-1 advantage. Senior Devin Ortiz continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate. He hit a two-run homer as part of Virginia’s six-run ninth.

Ortiz has scored a run and reached base in seven-straight games.

Starting pitcher Mike Vasil (4-2, 2.54 ERA) pitched into the seventh inning, striking out nine and not issuing a walk for the second straight start.

Vasil was charged with two earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched and produced his fifth quality start of 2021.

Closer Stephen Schoch entered a two-run ball game in the bottom of the eighth and struck out the final batter of the inning with the tying run on base. An unearned run came across in the ninth, but the sidearmer was credited with his fifth save of the 2021 season.

Sophomore Max Cotier drove in a pair of runs in a 2-for-3 day at the plate. He plated the second Cavalier run of the afternoon with a sacrifice fly in the seventh and came up with an RBI single to cap a two-run eighth inning.

The Cavaliers return home Tuesday for a midweek matchup against William & Mary before heading off to Clemson for a three-game series next weekend.

First pitch at Disharoon Park on Tuesday is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the contest will air live on ACCNX.

