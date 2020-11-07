Virginia to offer nutrient management training school in December

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part nutrient management training school in December.

The school is for anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer. Both sessions will be virtual schools for this event.

The first session, Dec. 3-4, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The second session, Dec. 9-11, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm.

Both sessions run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. Registration is $130 for each session. Online registration is open through Nov. 20.

Register for each school separately at the following links:

Two-Day School

Dec. 3-4

tinyurl.com/VT-DCR-NutrientMgt-2Day

Three-Day School

Dec. 9-11

tinyurl.com/VT-DCR-NutrientMgt-3Day

Nutrient management continues to be an important factor in a farmer’s decision-making process when considering application of materials to supply nutrients to crops. Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized, and nutrient loss to ground and surface waters is minimized. Application rates are determined by a process using actual yield records or soil productivity when yield records aren’t available.

“Generally it would appear this type of training may be of interest mainly to consultants, sales people or agency people working with nutrient management and crop production,” said David Kindig, DCR’s nutrient management certification and training coordinator. “However, farmers and farm operators do attend the schools for educational benefit, and some choose to become certified planners themselves. The training gives them a better understanding of how plans are developed.”

More information about nutrient management training and certification is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.

