Virginia to offer agricultural nutrient management training in July

Published Monday, May. 24, 2021, 6:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A two-part nutrient management training school will be offered in July at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.

The training is open to anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is conducting the training.

The first session, July 6-7, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The second session, July 13-15, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm.

Both sessions run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. Registration is $130 for each session. After June 23, the fee will increase to $150 per session.

Nutrient management continues to be an important component in a farmer’s decision-making process when considering application of materials to supply nutrients to crops. Nutrient management plans outline efficient methods for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized and ground and surface waters are protected from contamination by excess nutrients. Application rates are determined by a process using actual yield records or soil productivity when yield records are not available.

“Generally, it would appear this type of training may be of interest mainly to consultants, sales people or agency people working with nutrient management and crop production,” said David Kindig, DCR’s nutrient management certification and training coordinator. “However, farmers and farm operators do attend the schools for educational benefit, and some choose to become certified planners. The training gives them a better understanding of how plans are developed.”

More information about nutrient management training and certification is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.

To register, contact Susan Jones at 804-824-1573 or susan.jones@dcr.virginia.gov.

For details related to the training, contact David Kindig at 804-371-8095 or david.kindig@dcr.virginia.gov.

Related

Comments