Virginia to host George Welsh Tribute April 27

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia athletics department announced today it will host an event to celebrate the life and contributions of former Cavalier head football coach George Welsh on Saturday, April 27.

The time, location and details of the event will be announced at a later date. UVA’s annual spring football game will also take place on April 27 at Scott Stadium.

The family of George Welsh announced it will hold a private family service with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions should be made in Coach Welsh’s name to The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia or the Martha Jefferson Hospital’s Nursing Scholarship Fund.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia

PO Box 707

Charlottesville, VA 22902

www.bgclubcva.org

Martha Jefferson Hospital

Nursing Scholarship Fund

500 Martha Jefferson Drive

Charlottesville, VA 22911

www.mjhfoundation.org/donatenow/tribute

Welsh served as the head football coach at Virginia from 1982 to 2000. During that 19-year period, he compiled a record of 134-86-3 and retired as the winningest coach in ACC history. In 1991, he was awarded the Bobby Dodd Award as the national coach of the year. Welsh was named the ACC Coach of the Year four times – 1983, 1984, 1991 and 1995. He passed away at the age of 85 on Jan. 2 in Charlottesville.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google