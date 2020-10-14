Virginia to host 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships

Virginia will host the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.

It will mark the second time that the Cavaliers will serve as host for the national meet. UVA was the site of the 1987 NCAA Championships, which were held at the Foxfield Course in Charlottesville.

“We are honored to be selected to serve as the host institution for the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships,” director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “We look forward to collaborating with the NCAA Sports Committee, the staff and this vibrant running community as we welcome the outstanding women and men student-athletes, their coaches and families to Charlottesville. We are grateful to the Murray Family for supporting our sport at Panorama Farms. Under the leadership of Athletics Director Carla Williams, we will plan an exciting event for all stakeholders in the fall of 2023.”

One of the top cross country facilities in the country, Panorama Farms has hosted the 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships.

The Cavaliers’ home course also served as the host for the ACC Cross Country Championships in 2006, 2007 and 2014.

The NCAA Cross Country Championships will host 31 teams in both the men’s and women’s races. The top-two teams from each of the nine regional sites will earn an automatic bid while the remaining 13 spots will be an at-large selection. Additionally, 38 individuals per gender will be selected to compete at the national meet.

Information from Virginia Athletics

