Virginia to cast electoral votes on Monday: And you can watch!

Published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 1:38 pm

The electors for president and vice president of the United States of America for the Commonwealth of Virginia will convene on Monday to vote for president and vice president.

Yes, Virginia already gave a healthy majority to Joe Biden.

Yes, this is just a formality.

Still, you want to watch, right?

Who knows, maybe one of the electors will write herself a Post-It note, and the twitterverse will go over slow-motion video of the moment like it’s the Zapruder film.

Anyway, you can watch here, Monday at noon.

