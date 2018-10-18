Virginia to begin accepting applications for expanded health coverage

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that beginning on Nov. 1, state agencies will accept applications from Virginia adults newly eligible for health coverage under Medicaid expansion.

“When both sides of the aisle came together earlier this year to pass Medicaid expansion, the Commonwealth set a realistic, aggressive timeline for implementation and I’m proud to report the remarkable progress we’re making on these goals in close coordination with our federal partners,” said Gov. Northam. “Virginia will begin accepting applications for expanded health coverage on November 1. I encourage all Virginians to get acquainted with the new eligibility rules and learn how they and their family members qualify for access to quality health coverage.”

Eligible adults will begin receiving services starting January 1, 2019. The new coverage is available to men and women ages 19 through 64 who are not eligible for Medicare and who meet income requirements, which vary by family size. For example, a single adult with an annual income at or below $16,754 may be eligible for coverage. An adult in a three-person family with a total household annual income at or below $28,677 may be eligible.

“Thousands of Virginia adults will soon benefit from a comprehensive package of health services, including coverage for visits to primary and specialty care doctors, hospital stays and prescription medications,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. “Individuals with chronic diseases will have access to the sustained care that is essential to maintain their health. Virginians requiring behavioral health and addiction treatment will be connected to a robust array of services. It is exciting and fulfilling to share in the joy that so many of our citizens express as they look forward to realizing their hope for better health.”

“This new coverage will help individuals across the Commonwealth like our friends, our neighbors, our caregivers, and the people we meet daily in coffee shops and restaurants,” said Dr. Jennifer Lee, Director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services. “It’s critically important that hard-working Virginians will have access to the health care they need to be productive in their jobs and to enjoy a high quality of life. I want to personally thank officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for being responsive and collaborative as we worked together on these important policy reforms.”

“This is not only historic for the Commonwealth, but also greatly significant for the thousands of human services professionals statewide who are dedicated daily to helping Virginians achieve well-being,” said Duke Storen, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Those of us who share a mission of providing vital services to Virginians understand firsthand how access to health coverage reaches far beyond the individual in need of care. Families and communities that both support and surround our most vulnerable citizens will reap the rewards of a more healthy adult population.”

More information about the new health coverage and eligibility rules is available at www.coverva.org. The website includes an eligibility screening tool to help individuals assess whether they may qualify for coverage. Visitors to the website can sign up to receive regular information through email and text about the new coverage and enrollment process. Information is also available by calling 1-855-242-8282. Individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired can call 1-888-221-1590.

