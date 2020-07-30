Virginia Tennis has five named ITA Scholar-Athletes: ‘Hoos receive team academic award

Five members of the Virginia women’s tennis team were named ITA Scholar-Athletes and the program was named an All-Academic Team.

Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas), Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.), Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.), Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Columbia) and Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) were all named an ITA Scholar-Athlete.

It is the second consecutive season for the Cavaliers to have five players named to ITA Scholar-Athlete honors by the ITA.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a grade point average of at least a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

For a program to receive the ITA All-Academic Team award, it must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale and all varsity letter winners factor into the cumulative team grade point average for the current academic year.

