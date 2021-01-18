Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford named ACC Co-Player of the Week

Virginia Tech guard Tyrece Radford was named ACC Co-Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday.

The redshirt junior averaged 19.0 points, 8,0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1 steal per game last week, while shooting 68.4 percent from the field, guiding the Hokies (11-2, 5-1 ACC) to two victories, including one of those being a ranked win.

Radford posted his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career, owning 18 points and 12 rebounds, including four offensive, while also dishing out five assists – all three major categories were team highs on the night – against then-No. 19/23 Duke (5-3, 3-1) on Tuesday at home.

He then followed it up with his second 20-point outing of the season, pouring in 20 points at Wake Forest (3-5, 0-5), and also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Tech will be back in action on Wednesday versus Boston College (3-10, 1-6) at 5 p.m. ET at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on ACC Network.

