Virginia Tech’s Homan, UVA’s Morey earn ACC Volleyball weekly honors

Published Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020, 3:45 pm

Virginia Tech’s Ashley Homan has been selected as the first ACC Volleyball Player of the Week for the 2020 season, and UVA’s Madison Morey has been named Freshman of the Week.

Homan shined for the Hokies in a 3-0 win over The Citadel. The graduate student from Brenham, Texas, racked up 12 kills and hit .667 in the win. Homan added five digs on the defensive end for Virginia Tech.

A freshman from Marietta, Ga., Morey had a stellar start to her career in a sweep over The Citadel. Morey recorded 20 digs in her debut, the second-most by a Virginia freshman in a three-set match.

The ACC will resume play Wednesday evening with Duke hosting NC State at 7 p.m., the first conference match of the season.

