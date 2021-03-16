Aluma tabbed NABC, USBWA All-District: Young named USBWA District III Coach of the Year

Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma and head coach Mike Young added some more hardware to their bookshelves on Tuesday.

Aluma was named first-team NABC All-District II and USBWA All-District III Team, and Young was tabbed USBWA District III Coach of the Year.

The honor marks Aluma’s first time being named All-District, following him being a second-team All-ACC selection last week. Aluma becomes the first Hokie to make the USBWA All-District III Team since Kerry Blackshear Jr. did so in 2019.

Aluma has averaged quite the stat line his first 21 games at Tech, averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. He leads the team in points and rebounds a contest.

Young, who was named ACC Coach of the Year, picks up another Coach of the Year award, marking his second this season. He’s led the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament in just his second year with the program, making him the fastest coach in school history to do so.

The Radford native led Tech to being a perfect 4-0 against the AP’s Top 25 at the time of the game and tying its highest seed earned in the ACC Tournament, a No. 3 seed.

Aluma and Young will be back on the floor this Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, taking on the seventh-seeded Florida Gators (14-9, 9-7 SEC) at Hinkle Fieldhouse on CBS in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

