Virginia Tech will host a spring commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020

Published Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021, 9:31 am

Virginia Tech will host a Class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 12, at 1 p.m. in Lane Stadium.

This ceremony is open to all Class of 2020 undergraduates. Class of 2020 graduate students may attend one of the two 2021 Graduate School ceremonies.

Participation in college ceremonies will depend on space available. Fall 2020 undergraduates will have the option to choose between their college’s 2021 ceremony and the Class of 2020 ceremony on May 12.

When spring commencement plans were recently announced, feedback from the Class of 2020 showed some alumni wanted to participate in a ceremony this spring.

Members of the Class of 2020 will be able to register for commencement ceremonies the week of April 19 and will be prompted to sign up by email.

Registration for guests will begin the week of April 26. Grads will be contacted by email to register guests. The number of guests will be limited to four.

Ceremonies will include social distancing and masking. Gatherings outside the stadium are also prohibited.

These ceremonies in May will not replace a celebration at a later date for the Class of 2020 and their families. All 2020 graduates will be welcomed back to celebrate together when public health restrictions have eased.

Updates about commencement, including information about signing up to participate this spring and details about a future celebration, will be sent by email and posted to the commencement website at vt.edu/commencement.

