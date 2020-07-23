Virginia Tech wideout Tayvion Robinson included on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Virginia Tech sophomore wide receiver Tayvion Robinson has been selected to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.

The Paul Hornung Award is presented annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.

Robinson (5’10”, 186), was the Hokies’ third-leading receiver in 2019, making 31 receptions totaling 404 yards and a TD, which he hauled in during his first career game at Boston College. The Virginia Beach native ran the ball 11 times for 132 on the season and had a long rush of 49 yards at Georgia Tech.

On special teams, Robinson returned three kickoffs on the season, but made a noticeable impact in the punt return game, where he returned 13 for an average of 14.2 yards in the latter portion of the season. He scampered for a 35-yard return against Virginia and also had a return of 33 yards against Wake Forest.

