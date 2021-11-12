Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Can the Hokies hold off the team that upset #25 UVA?

Published Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, 9:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team (1-0) looks to keep its positive start to the season going with a tricky game against Navy in Annapolis for the Veterans Classic on Friday night. The Hokies opened up their season with an 82-47 win over Maine on Tuesday, while Navy (1-0) earned the upset win at Virginia on Tuesday, 66-58.

Here’s what to know:

Where to watch?

The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET, and it will air live on CBS Sports Network.

What to know about VT

The Hokies looked good in their opener, shooting 53 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the three-point range. Six players scored at least eight points, with Justyn Mutts and David N’Guessan each scoring 15. Point guard Storm Murphy is going to look to improve from his five-point performance in his VT debut, but he showed that he was capable of running the offense and looked comfortable. Expect the ball to go to Keve Aluma early and often, with Mike Young’s team looking to establish a presence down low to then hopefully open up opportunities from deep.

What to know about Navy

The Midshipmen scored an impressive 42 points in the first half against Virginia and finished the night 11-for-21 from three-point range. They did commit way too many turnovers with 17, but they still managed to hold on, winning the rebounding battle and hitting free throws. Against Tech, they’ll need another big performance from guard John Carter Jr., who scored 19 against the Cavaliers.

Prediction

The Hokies score a narrow victory thanks to clutch three-point shooting late as Murphy scores double-digit points.

Virginia Tech 66, Navy 64

Story by Roger Gonzalez

Related



