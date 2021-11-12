Virginia Tech vs. Duke: Time, TV, storylines, prediction for Saturday

The Virginia Tech football team (4-5, 2-3 ACC) looks to bounce back from its worst offensive performance of the season when it hosts Duke (3-6, 0-5 ACC) on Saturday for Senior Day. The Hokies are coming off a 17-3 loss to Boston College where starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was injured as Justin Fuente’s team finished with just 73 passing yards.

Here’s what to know:

Where to watch?

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and it will air live on the ACC Network.

What to know about VT

Will Burmeister play? If not, Tech could be in some trouble. Freshman Knox Kadum would be the guy, and he wasn’t sharp against BC. He finished 7-for-16 for 73 yards while rushing four times for four yards. This season he has completed 10 of 21 passes and hasn’t thrown a touchdown. David Cutcliffe’s defense will be licking their chops if he gets the start, and it will be up to the QB to get the ball out quickly and for the offense to give him some easy check-down throws to get him comfortable. He has an arm and can push the ball down field, but if Tre Turner remains out with his suspicious injury, he may also need to use his legs to give his team a chance.

What to know about Duke

Cutcliffe’s team is struggling big time. After beating Kansas on Sept. 25, they are 0-5 since, and it hasn’t been particularly close. Aside from losing to Georgia Tech by just four points, the other four losses have been by at least three touchdowns. But there is a reason for hope here with Burmeister’s status still up in the air. If he can’t go, expect Duke to have eight in the box and look to make Kadum try to beat them.

Prediction

The Hokies get a narrow, uncomfortable victory as they boost their chances of bowl eligibility.

Virginia Tech 21, Duke 17

Story by Roger Gonzalez

