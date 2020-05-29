Virginia Tech undergraduate summer enrollment up nearly 28 percent

Published Friday, May. 29, 2020, 5:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech is seeing significant growth in summer session enrollment among undergraduate students in 2020.

Currently, 5,791 undergraduates are enrolled in summer courses — a 27.7 percent increase from last year, said Michael Herndon, director of Virginia Tech’s Office of Summer and Winter Sessions. The number of out-of-state undergraduates grew by 35.5 percent. The university also saw growth in the number of visiting students from other institutions that offer few or no summer courses. The number of graduate students grew 2.5 percent to 1,307.

Herndon attributed the growth to the scope of the university’s online offerings, the choice of three different summer enrollment options, and a budget plan that allows students to pay their tuition and fees in monthly installments. This summer marks the first time the budget plan has been offered.

“In the long term, this is a great time for us to reflect on the role summer plays in assisting students in staying on track for graduation,” Herndon said. “We anticipate seeing continued growth in the future, and we’re already planning for how to scale while making sure we have adequate resources to serve additional students.”

Virginia Tech’s summer session runs from May 26 through Aug. 17. Students have the choice of two short six-week sessions or one full 12-week session. The 2020 summer session will be conducted entirely online.

Visit the Virginia Tech Summer Sessions page for more information. To learn more about Virginia Tech’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit the COVID-19 website.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments