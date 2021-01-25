Virginia Tech: Tyrece Radford ‘suspended indefinitely,’ reason unclear

Not sure what’s going on as to why, but Virginia Tech Athletics announced Monday that basketball standout Tyrece Radford has been “suspended indefinitely.”

Here’s the statement:

Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely from all men’s basketball team activities, effective immediately, for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes. There will be no further comment until the matter is resolved.

Trolling the interwebs, I’m not even seeing speculation on what might have happened to lead to this.

Radford is a stud on the court. Last week’s ACC Co-Player of the Week, he’s Tech’s second-leading scorer – at 11.1 points per game, on 53.7 percent shooting.

And he plays bigger than his 6’2” listing would suggest, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game, second on the team, and getting the bulk of his shots at the rim – and shooting a team-best 71.7 percent at the rim, per Hoop-Math.com.

The Hokies (11-3, 5-2 ACC) face Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5 ACC) on Wednesday.

Story by Chris Graham

