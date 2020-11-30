Virginia Tech tops South Florida, 76-58, to improve to 3-0

Virginia Tech capped a big first weekend with a 76-58 win over South Florida on Sunday night in Bubbleville.

The Hokies (3-0) shot 54 percent from the field, getting 21 points from guard Tyrece Radford, on 9-of-12 shooting.

Four others were in double figures – Hunter Catoor (13 points), Keve Aluma (12), Carter Diarra (10) and Cordell Pemsi (10).

Tech led by 13 at the break, and the margin was in double digits throughout the second half.

It was the second win in as many nights for the Hokies, who had upset #3 Villanova in OT on Saturday.

“Coming off that thing last night, and everything that went into it, the regulation and that botched play, getting to overtime and having to go again, [I was] certainly concerned about coming back and dialing it up again, and playing South Florida,” coach Mike Young said. “We weren’t great, not by any stretch, but pretty darn good, and I’m proud of those guys, their quick turnaround, and coming over today, and executing our stuff pretty well.”

Next up for the Hokies is a visit from in-state rival VMI on Thursday at 8 p.m.

That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

